Padampur: “Officer” under scanner for clicking Union Ministers’ Photos

TNI Bureau: In the midst of tussle for Padampur bypolls, an “Unknown” man fell into controversy over a spying activity, after he secretly took pictures of two union ministers, NS Tomar and Ashwini Vaishnaw, while they were eating at the home of a BJP worker in Sohela.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Both the Ministers were on a tour to Odisha campaigning for the Padampur Bypolls. When others intervened to stop him, the man fled the scene but left his ID card and mobile phone behind.

BJP members filed a complaint with the Padampur Police, asking them to conduct a manhunt and ascertain the reason for such “strange action” because the ID card belonged to one Bhojraj Dash, an ASI of the CID Special Branch.

Padampur SDPO Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi has confirmed that the FIR has been lodged and probe is on. Appropriate action will be taken following the investigation, he added.