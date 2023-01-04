Odisha: Wildlife Criminal arrested, skins of Tiger and Leopard seized

Boudh: A wildlife criminal was arrested from Odisha’s Boudh district after skins of a tiger and leopard were seized from his possessions yesterday.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid with the help of Forest Officials of Boudh Forest Division yesterday evening near Saluki Bridge under Boudh Town Police Station jurisdiction

regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

The joint team of STF and Forest Department arrested one wildlife criminals namely Himalaya Dash of Olanda village under Boudh Town police station limits suring the raid.

They also seized two numbers of skin i.e. one tiger skin and leopard skin and other incriminating materials from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of

such Tiger Skin & Leopard Skin, for which he has been arrested.

In this connection STF PS Case No.01 dated 04.01.2023 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 is being registered.H

Himalaya will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Boudh, said sources adding that the skins will be sent to Director WII, Derhadunnfor biological examination.

Further investigation is going on.