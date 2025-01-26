Odisha Warriors Clinch Historic Victory as Inaugural Women’s Hockey India League Champions

Bhubnasewar: The Odisha Warriors etched their name in history as the inaugural champions of the Women’s Hockey India League, defeating Soorma Hockey Club 2-1 in a thrilling final on Sunday, January 26.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal emerged as the standout performer, scoring both goals for the Warriors in the 20th and 56th minutes, securing a memorable triumph for her team.

The match began with high intensity, as the Warriors’ Freeke Moes created the first circle entry. However, Soorma Hockey Club’s robust defensive structure kept the game in balance. Despite end-to-end action in the opening quarter, neither team could find the breakthrough, with Soorma’s goalkeeper Savita thwarting a close-range effort from Rutuja to maintain a scoreless start.

The second quarter brought the first spark of brilliance. A deflected pass from Victoria Sauze found Rutuja, who expertly lofted the ball over Savita to give the Warriors the lead. Soorma responded swiftly, earning a penalty corner late in the quarter. Penny Squibb’s powerful drag flick found the bottom-right corner, leveling the score 1-1 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Soorma take the offensive initiative. Charlotte Englebert and Olivia Shannon repeatedly tested Warriors’ goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram, while a penalty corner from Jyoti narrowly missed the mark. The Warriors counterattacked with vigor, creating several chances, but the teams remained locked in a stalemate heading into the final quarter.

In the tense final phase, both sides adopted a cautious approach. With eight minutes left, the Warriors earned their first penalty corner, but Neha’s attempt sailed over the goal. Moments later, Rutuja seized a loose ball in the circle, slotting it past Savita to restore the Warriors’ lead. Despite Soorma’s relentless efforts in the closing moments, the Warriors’ defense held firm.

Odisha Warriors’ historic 2-1 victory marked a momentous achievement for the team and the league, setting the stage for an exciting future for women’s hockey in India.











