Odisha Marks 76th Republic Day with Historic Island Celebrations, CM Promises Golden Era of Development

Bhubaneswar: Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were at the heart of Odisha’s grand Republic Day celebrations this year, marked by vibrant ceremonies, heightened security, and bold visions for the state’s future. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, addressing a gathering in Cuttack after unfurling the National Flag, emphasized the dawn of a “golden period” for infrastructure development and industrial growth in Odisha.

“Our state is poised for an industrial revolution,” said Majhi. “With the combined efforts of the Central and State governments, the next five years will mark a golden era of development. The double-engine governments will accelerate Odisha’s progress.” Highlighting recent developments, he referred to the visit of Singapore’s President to Odisha and the signing of eight significant MoUs, signaling transformative changes in the industrial sector. Majhi assured that the state is committed to utilizing its rich mineral resources for internal growth rather than merely exporting them.

In a historic first, Republic Day celebrations extended to ten islands off the Odisha coast, with special arrangements made to mark the occasion. The initiative, undertaken after discussions with the Prime Minister and top security officials, aimed to include these coastal regions in the national celebration. ADG Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar, stated that the Coast Guard identified the islands and ensured heightened security. CCTV surveillance and police alerts were implemented across the state, particularly in sensitive and Naxal-affected areas.

Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar, preparations for the State-level Republic Day parade were in full swing. Authorities issued traffic restrictions around Mahatma Gandhi Marg to facilitate the parade and its rehearsals. Starting at 6:30 AM on January 26, these restrictions ensured smooth proceedings for the grand event.

With increased security measures, inclusive celebrations, and a focus on progress, the 76th Republic Day in Odisha showcased the state’s aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future.