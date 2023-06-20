Odisha Train Tragedy Probe: No Railway Staff Missing or Absconding

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha train tragedy

TNI Bureau: The Indian Railways has dismissed the media reports that Signal JE Amir Khan has gone missing during the CBI investigation.

The Railways Spokesperson has clarified that all staff involved in the probe are available and cooperating with the agencies in the investigation.

Speculations were rife yesterday after the CBI team sealed the rented house of Signal JE Amir Khan in Soro.

Khan was taken to his house today and the seal was opened in his presence. He was being questioned inside the house when reports were last received.

