Ratha Jatra 2023: Chariots roll on Puri Bada Danda

TNI Bureau: Chariots of Holy Trinity started rolling on Grand Road (Bada Danda) in Puri amid chants of sacred hymns at 4-30 pm today.

Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra was pulled first followed by Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra and Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath.

With the commencement of pulling of Chariots, the holy Trinity started their nine-day journey to Shree Gundicha temple.

Braving heat wave and humidity, sea of devotees from different parts of the country and the globe thronged to Puri to witness the annual Ratha Jatra.

Reportedly, several people injured during pulling of Taladhwaja Chariot at Marichikote Chhak in Puri. The injured were admitted to the hospital.