Odisha Takes a Major Leap in Semiconductor Manufacturing with Rs. 2500 Crore SiCSem Facility

Bhubaneswar: In a significant boost to Odisha’s growing reputation as a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi virtually performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the ‘Compound Semiconductor Electronics’ manufacturing facility by SiCSem Pvt. Ltd. The ceremony took place during the Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, highlighting the state’s commitment to fostering advanced technological industries.

SiCSem Pvt. Ltd., a key player in manufacturing semiconductor materials for power electronics, is investing Rs. 2500 crore in the project, which will be established on 14.32 acres of land at Infovally-2, Bhubaneswar. The state-of-the-art facility will integrate the entire process of power device manufacturing, including silicon carbide crystal ingot growth, wafer slicing and polishing, and fabrication. These processes will enable the production of electronic power devices that cater to industries such as electric vehicles, energy storage, fast chargers, green energy, industrial tools, data centers, and consumer appliances.

This marks the second major project in Odisha’s semiconductor sector, following the groundbreaking for RIR Power Electronics’ silicon carbide manufacturing facility in September 2024 at EMC Park, Infovally. With the addition of SiCSem’s venture, Odisha is solidifying its position as a key player in India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Majhi congratulated SiCSem for its commitment to Odisha’s development and emphasized the state’s role in advancing India’s semiconductor ambitions. “This project marks another milestone in our journey to realize the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister to make India a global semiconductor hub,” he said.

Union Minister for Electronics & IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Electronics & IT Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling also attended the virtual event. SiCSem’s Director, Shri Ranjit Pendurthi, represented the company during the ceremony.

The proposal for the facility was approved at the 34th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA). By integrating cutting-edge technology with strategic investments, Odisha is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the semiconductor manufacturing sector, creating significant opportunities for economic growth and job creation in the region.











