TNI Evening News Headlines – January 28, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
On the occasion of the 'Utkarsha Odisha Conclave, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi held discussions with CEOs of more than 100 established companies interested in investing in Odisha.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025: IOCL to invest Rs 70,000 Crore in Odisha, Jindal Steel and Power invested Rs 100000 Cr in Odisha, Rs 70000 Cr investment on cards.
 
➡️Tata Steel invested Rs 100k crore in last 10 years: CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, TV Narendran.
 
➡️Vedanta Group will invest around Rs 20,000 Crore for establishment world-class non-profit university: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal.
 
➡️Inmates tortured at ‘Samartha’ rehabilitation centre in Sambalpur: Harishchandra Das, the secretary of the NGO arrested, woman caregiver detained.
 
➡️Another theft attempt reported at the residence of senior Congress leader and former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik. Police arrest the robber, interrogation is on.
 
➡️Former Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, informs his son Prithviraj Harichandan.
 
➡️Elephant ‘Bhabani’ passes away in Odisha’s Similipal at 62.
 
➡️Death toll reaches three in Burari building collapse.
 
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on Friday, 31st January 2025.
 
➡️First part of the Budget session of the Parliament to begin on 31st January 2025 and conclude on 13th February.

➡️BJP deploys team of 27 prominent leaders to strengthen campaigning for Delhi assembly polls.
 
➡️Trinamool Congress to campaign for AAP for Delhi assembly polls.
 
➡️Supreme Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain to campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly polls.
 
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares 38th National Games open at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun,  Uttarakhand. 
 
➡️Budget session of Mizoram assembly to commence from February 19.
 
➡️Delhi Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds mega roadshow from Moolchand to Kasturba Nagar.
 
➡️IPS officer Rajesh Nirwan, appointed as Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
 
➡️Pacer Mohammed Shami marked his return to international cricket in the Rajkot T20I against England after a gap of 435 days.
 
➡️Virat Kohli declines Delhi Ranji Team captaincy, backs Ayush Badoni to lead.
 
➡️Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC men’s Cricketer of the Year.
 
➡️Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Fingerprint Report Awaited, Cops Say They Have Ample Evidence Against Accused.
