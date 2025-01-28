TNI Evening News Headlines – January 28, 2025

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️On the occasion of the ‘Utkarsha Odisha Conclave, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi held discussions with CEOs of more than 100 established companies interested in investing in Odisha.
➡️Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025: IOCL to invest Rs 70,000 Crore in Odisha, Jindal Steel and Power invested Rs 100000 Cr in Odisha, Rs 70000 Cr investment on cards.
➡️Tata Steel invested Rs 100k crore in last 10 years: CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, TV Narendran.
➡️Vedanta Group will invest around Rs 20,000 Crore for establishment world-class non-profit university: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal.
➡️Inmates tortured at ‘Samartha’ rehabilitation centre in Sambalpur: Harishchandra Das, the secretary of the NGO arrested, woman caregiver detained.
➡️Another theft attempt reported at the residence of senior Congress leader and former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik. Police arrest the robber, interrogation is on.
➡️Former Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, informs his son Prithviraj Harichandan.
➡️Elephant ‘Bhabani’ passes away in Odisha’s Similipal at 62.
➡️Death toll reaches three in Burari building collapse.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on Friday, 31st January 2025.
➡️First part of the Budget session of the Parliament to begin on 31st January 2025 and conclude on 13th February.
➡️BJP deploys team of 27 prominent leaders to strengthen campaigning for Delhi assembly polls.
➡️Trinamool Congress to campaign for AAP for Delhi assembly polls.
➡️Supreme Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain to campaign ahead of Delhi Assembly polls.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares 38th National Games open at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
➡️Budget session of Mizoram assembly to commence from February 19.
➡️Delhi Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds mega roadshow from Moolchand to Kasturba Nagar.
➡️IPS officer Rajesh Nirwan, appointed as Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
➡️Pacer Mohammed Shami marked his return to international cricket in the Rajkot T20I against England after a gap of 435 days.
➡️Virat Kohli declines Delhi Ranji Team captaincy, backs Ayush Badoni to lead.
➡️Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC men’s Cricketer of the Year.
➡️Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Fingerprint Report Awaited, Cops Say They Have Ample Evidence Against Accused.
