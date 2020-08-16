Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 2924 COVID-19 cases; Tally 60050

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and biggest single-day spike of 2924 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 60050 including 18928 active cases and 40726 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has slightly increased to 5.54% on August 15 as compared to 5.21% on August 14. Odisha has tested highest number of 52, 795 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 42,414 Antigen Tests, 10,240 RT-PCR Tests and 141 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2924 new cases, 1815 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1109 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest single day spike of 318 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. While Khurda again surpassed Ganjam again with biggest single-day spike of 488 Covid-19 positive cases today.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Ganjam, 2 from Bhubaneswar and 1 each from Bhadrak, Balangir, Jajpur, Sonepur, Kandhamal and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 343. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 154 in Ganjam District. 44 in Khurda and 17 in Cuttack. Sonepur reported maiden death today.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Jajpur (200), Cuttac (189), Sundargarh (161) and Puri (144).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (488), Ganjam (318), Jajpur (200), Cuttac (189), Sundargarh (161), Puri (144), Nayagarh (142), Mayurbhanj (136), Balasore (127), Rayagada (116), Bhadrak (107), Koraput (95), Malkangiri (93), Gajapati (71), Kendrapada (60), Kendrapada (60), Kandhamal (50), Bargarh (48), Jagatsinghpur (47), Dhenkanal (40), Sonepur (38), Sambalpur (37), Angul (37), Jharsuguda (30), Kalahandi (27), Balangir (27), Nabarangpur (26), Keonjhar (26), Nuapada (20), Deogarh (16) and Boudh (8).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (2 from Ganjam, 2 from Bhubaneswar and 1 each from Bhadrak, Balangir, Jajpur, Sonepur, Kandhamal and Cuttack)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1521

➡️ Samples Tested on August 14: 52,795