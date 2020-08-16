COVID-19 Fatality Rate on a decline in India

TNI Bureau: On August 16, 2020, India crossed the 50,000 COVID-19 death mark. While 49,980 deaths were reported till August 15, a few more have already been added today, taking the tally beyond 50,000.

However, there is a positive sign. As compared to samples being tested and positive cases being detected, the fatality rate in India is one of the lowest in the world and it has been on a decline.

As on August 16, the COVID Fatality Rate in the country stands at 1.93%. In June 2020, it had peaked to 3.33% and then went down to 2.57% in July. August has been promising so far. India has been reporting more than 50,000-60,000 cases everyday, but COVID deaths have been contained at 800-1000 per day.

During the similar peak, USA and Brazil were reporting more than 2000 deaths per day. If we look at the statistics, USA had crossed the 50,000 mark in fatalities in just 23 days. Brazil took 95 days to reach that point. Mexico took little longer – 141 days.

However, India took 156 days to reach the 50,000 COVID death toll. With COVID-19 cases peaking up and deaths being stable, the fatality rate may decline further in the days to come.