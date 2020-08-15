Dhoni retires from International Cricket; Raina follows Suit

TNI Bureau: MS Dhoni, the only captain in the history of Cricket to win all ICC Trophies, has announced retirement from international cricket at the age of 39. However, he would continue to play the IPL.

Under his captaincy, India had won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Known as a ‘Brilliant Finisher’ in the game of cricket, Dhoni had received ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award’ in 2007, ‘Padma Shri’ in 2009 and ‘Padma Bhushan’ in 2018.

Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain till date, as he has recorded the most wins by an Indian captain in ODIs and T20Is, and most back-to-back wins by an Indian captain in ODIs. He also led the Indian Team to No. 1 position in the ICC Test Rankings for the first time. Under his captaincy in 2013, India became the first team in more than 40 years to whitewash Australia in a Test series.

MS Dhoni made his ODI debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh and Test debut in December 2005 against Sri Lanka. He made his T20I debut in December 2006 against South Africa.

He played 350 ODIs and scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.53. He hit 10 hundred and 73 fifties with the highest score being 183*.

Dhoni played 90 Tests and scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored 6 hundreds and 33 fifties. His highest score was 224. In T20I, he played 98 matches and scored 1617 runs at an average of 37.60. He scored 2 fifties in T20I. His highest score was 56.

As one of the leading wicket-keepers in the world, Dhoni took 256 catches and did 38 stumping in Tests, 321 catches & 123 stumping in ODIs and 57 catches and 34 stumping in T20I.

He had an illustrious IPL career. Under his captaincy, the Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League in 2010, 2011 and 2018. The Indian Territorial Army conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on 1st November 2011.

Dhoni played his last match (ODI) for India on 9th July 2019 against New Zealand during the World Cup. His last T20I match was on 27th February 2019 against Australia. He had retired from the Tests on 26th December 2014 (vs Australia).

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s teammate in Indian Squad and Chennai Super Kings team in the IPL, Suresh Raina also announced retirement from international cricket.

He played 19 Tests and scored 768 runs with 1 hundred and 7 fifties (120 HS). Raina played 226 ODIs and scored 5615 runs at an average of 35.31 with 5 hundreds and 36 fifties (116* HS). In T20I, he played 78 matches to score 1605 runs with 1 hundred and 5 fifties (101 HS).

Raina last played for India in ODIs and T20Is in July 2018. He failed to make a comeback since then.