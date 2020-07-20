Odisha reports 673 new Covid-19 cases; 6 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported six deaths and 673 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 18,110, including 5,533 active cases and 12,452 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 673 new cases, 446 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 227 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with a single day spike of 239 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Ganjam and 1 from Gajapati. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 97. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 59 in Ganjam District.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 70, Male 40, Male 42, Male 54, Male 52 (Ganjam) and Female 55 (Gajapati).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (58) and Bhadrak (58).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (239), Khordha (58), Bhadrak (58), Kandhamal (44), Koraput (41), Jagatsinghpur (36), Cuttack (32), Keonjhar (24), Bargarh (22), Gajapati (15), Jharsuguda (14), Balasore (13), Sundargarh (11), Dhenkanal (10), Angul (4), Kendrapada (4), Malkangiri (4), Nayagarh (4), Puri (4), Sonepur (4), Sambalpur (3) and Mayurbhanj (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 6 (Ganjam 5, Gajapati 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 515