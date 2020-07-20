AIIMS Delhi to start Human Trial of Covaxin from Today

TNI Bureau: In a major development, AIIMS Delhi will start the human clinical trials of Covaxin, India’s first potential indigenous COVID-19 vaccine from today.

The vaccine has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The first phase of testing will apply on 100 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years. The volunteers will be kept under observation for a period of nearly 150 days.

12 Institutes across the country have been selected for clinical trials of the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine).

The institutes chosen for the clinical trial of the COVID-19 Vaccine are located at Visakhapatnam, Rohtak, New Delhi, Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur, Gorakhpur, Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad, Arya Nagar, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Goa, and Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital (Bhubaneswar, Odisha).

During the first phase of the trial, researchers will check whether the people injected with the vaccine develop any adverse effect in their body.

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ has already received the Drug Controller General of India’s approval to conduct human trials.

To participate in the trail people can call or SMS on 07428847499 or send an e-mail to [email protected]