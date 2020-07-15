Odisha reports 618 Covid-19 cases; 3 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported three deaths and the record number of 618 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 14,898, including 4933 active cases and 9864 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 618 new cases, 411 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 207 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 286 new Covid-19 cases and 2 death in the last 24 hours.

👉 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Ganjam and 1 from Khordha. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 77. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 46 in Ganjam District. The deceased have been identified as Male 65 (Ganjam), Male 86 (Ganjam), Male 72 (Khordha -Bhubaneswar).

👉 2 deaths due to other than COVID has been reported from Ganjam & Khordha districts, taking the Odisha toll to 24. A 72-year old Male of Ganjam district passed away due to Severe Traumatic Brain Injury and a 52-year old Male of Khordha district passed away due to Coronary Artery Disease with Left Ventricular Dysfunction.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (107) and Balasore (61).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (286), Khordha (107), Balasore (61), Jagatsinghpur (26), Mayurbhanj (21), Cuttack (16), Nayagarh (15), Sundargarh (15), Angul (14), Malkangiri (13), Sambalpur (10), Kendrapara (9), Puri (5), Jajpur (5), Keonjhar (5), Balangir (2), Boudh (2), Dhenkanal (2), Jharsuguda (1), Koraput (1), Rayagada (1), Bhadrak (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 3 (Ganjam 2, Khordha 1)

➡️ Deaths due to other than COVID – 2 (Ganjam 1, Khordha 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 609