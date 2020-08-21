Odisha reports 2698 New Covid-19 Cases; 475 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 2698 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 72718 including 23699 active cases and 48576 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 4.78% on August 20 as compared to 5.42% on August 19. Odisha has tested high number of 56,479 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 44,950 Antigen Tests, 11,358 RT-PCR Tests and 171 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2698 new cases, 1675 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1023 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest single day spike of 475 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam, 2 from Khordha and 1 each from Anugul, Koraput, Sonepur and Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 390. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 170 in Ganjam District and 54 in Khurda and 10 in Nayagarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 55 (Angul), Male 70, Male 58 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 42, Male 50, Male 70, Female 59 (All Ganjam), Female 35 (Koraput), Male 61 (Nayagarh), Male 76 (Sonepur).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (207), Ganjam (162), Rayagada (154) and Koraput (146).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (475), Cuttack (207), Ganjam (162), Rayagada (154), Koraput (146), Mayurbhanj (128), Sundargarh (103), Balasore (102), Nayagarh (94), Nabarangpur (91), Kendrapada (89), Bhadrak (89), Puri (87), Kandhamal (81), Malkangiri (81), Jajpur (80), Sambalpur (78), Jharsuguda (72), Balangir (71), Gajapati (58), Bargarh (56), Kalahandi (49), Sonepur (31), Angul (29), Dhenkanal (27), Jagatsinghpur (21), Keonjhar (21), Boudh (11), Nuapada (3) and Deogarh (2).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (4 from Ganjam, 2 from Khordha and 1 each from Anugul, Koraput, Sonepur and Nayagarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1641

➡️ Samples Tested on August 20: 56,479