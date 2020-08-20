Odisha records 1641 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 365 from Ganjam

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1641 cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 48576.

A record number of 365 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (357) and Sundergarh (91).

While Odisha has so far reported 70020 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 22651.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (365), Khurdha (357), Sundergarh (91), Jajpur (86), Gajapati (65), Cuttack (63), Koraput (63), Mayurbhanj (60), Kandhamal (50), Rayagada (42), Nayagarh (41), Malkangiri (39), Bolangir (35), Dhenkanal (33), Jagatsinghpur (33), Balasore (31), Keonjhar (29), Baragarh (25), Bhadrak (24), Jharsuguda (21), Puri (21), Sambalpur (20), Kalahandi (16), Kendrapara (16), Nabarangpur (11), Deogarh (2), Angul (1) & Boudh (1).

