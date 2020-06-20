Odisha reports 179 new COVID-19 +Ve cases; 57 in Ganjam Dist

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 179 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4856 in the State.

Of the 179 new cases, 150 have been reported from quarantine centres while 29 are local contacts.

The highest number of 57 new Covid-19 cases reported from Ganjam.

The active cases in the State now stands at 1543 and 3297 cured/discharged in the State.

Death toll raised to 12 in the State due to the Coronavirus after death of a 60-year old Covid positive Male of Puri district, while under treatment at hospital. He was also suffering for long from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (57), Khordha (27), Keonjhar (18), Cuttack (15), Mayurbhanj (10), Angul (6), Bhadrak (5), Kendrapara (5), Rayagada (5), Jagatsinghpur (4), Jajpur (3), Bargarh (2), Malkangiri (2), Deogarh (1), Nabarangpur (1).

➡️ NDRF/Fire Personnel returned from Amphan Duty in West Bengal – 18