COVID-19 +Ve cases near 4 lakh in India

TNI Bureau: India registered its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus tally with 14,516 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to near 4 lakh-mark.

While the eath toll mounted to 12,948 in India, of these 375 died in the last 24 hours.

India Corona Updates (June 20)

➡️ 14,516 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours

➡️ 9,120 patients recover

➡️ 375 new deaths reported

➡️ Total +VE Cases rise to 395048

➡️ Active Cases: 168269

➡️ Recovered: 213831

➡️ Deaths: 12948

➡️ Death Toll – Maharashtra (5893), Delhi (2035), Gujarat (1619), Tamil Nadu (666), West Bengal (529), Uttar Pradesh (507), Madhya Pradesh (495), Rajasthan (333), Telangana (198), Haryana (144), Karnataka (124), Andhra Pradesh (96), Punjab (92), J&K (75).