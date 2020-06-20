Brazil reports 54,771 COVID-19 + Ve cases on Friday

TNI Bureau: Brazil, which is fast becoming the hub of Coronavirus explosion, has reported 54,771 COVID-19 +Ve cases on Friday – a new world record in terms of daily cases for any country.

With this, number of Corona positive cases in Brazil has topped the 10 lakh (1 million) mark and now stands at 1,032,913. With 1,206 new deaths (highest daily deaths in the world on June 19), the number of fatalities in Brazil now stand at 49,075.

The United States reported 33,539 Corona +Ve cases on Friday, taking the number of positive cases to 22,97,190. 719 deaths were also reported across the country, making it 121,407 COVID fatalities.