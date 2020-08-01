Odisha reports 1602 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 1602 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 33479 including 11918 active cases and 12737 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1602 new cases, 993 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 609 are local cases.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 11.33% as compared to 10.46% on July 30.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 308 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Ganjam, Khordha 3 (Bhubaneswar 2), 1 each from Gajapati and Sundargarh. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 187. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 99 in Ganjam District, 25 in Khordha, 11 in Gajapati and 9 in Sundargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 54, Male 44, Male 63, Male 56, Male 70 (All Ganjam), Male 70, Male 62 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 40 (Khordha), Male 49 (Gajapati), Male 56 (Sundargarh).

👉 1 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Nayagarh today, taking the Odisha toll to 38. A 30-year old Covid positive male of Nayagarh district, passed away due to Acute Chronic Kidney Disease & Septic Shock.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khurda (285), Rayagada (164) and Gajapati (108).

➡️New Cases: Ganjam (308), Khurda (285), Rayagada (164), Gajapati (108), Sundargarh (62), Cuttack (54), Puri (50), Dhenkanal (49), Koraput (46), Kandhamal (45), Jajpur (44), Sambalpur (39), Mayurbhanj (39), Balangir (38), Nayagarh (33), Keonjhar (31), Kalahandi (30), Malkangiri (30), Balasore (29), Jagatsinghpur (19), Bhadrak (20), Angul (15), Kendrapada (15), Bargarh (13), Boudh (9), Nabarangpur (9), Jharsuguda (7), Sonepur (6) and Nuapada (5).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (Ganjam 5, Khordha 3 & 1 each from Gajapati and Sundargarh)

➡️ New other than COVID Death – 1 (Nayagarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 772

➡️ Samples Tested on July 31: 14,135