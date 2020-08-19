Odisha reports 2589 New Covid-19 Cases; 466 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 2589 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 67122 including 21383 active cases and 45314 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has slightly increased to 4.48% on August 18 as compared to 4.43% on August 17. Odisha has tested high number of 53,015 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 47,834 Antigen Tests, 5,068 RT-PCR Tests and 113 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2589 new cases, 1574 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1015 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest single day spike of 466 new Covid-19 cases and 2 death in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam, 2 from Khordha, 2 from Sundergarh and 1 each from Bargarh and Bhadrak. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 362. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 158 in Ganjam District and 49 in Khurda.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 46 (Bargarh), Female 30 (Bhadrak), Male 32, Male 80 (Both Bhubaneswar), Female 73, Male 58, Male 50, Male 42 (All Ganjam), Male 55, Male 55 (Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Puri (235), Rayagada (211), Sundargarh (155), Balasore (150) and Mayurbhanj (117).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (466), Ganjam (242), Puri (235), Rayagada (211), Sundargarh (155), Balasore (150), Mayurbhanj (117), Jajpur (95), Koraput (92), Malkangiri (73), Bargarh (67), Sambalpur (66), Keonjhar (53), Bhadrak (47), Kalahandi (42), Nabarangpur (36), Gajapati (36), Kandhamal (30), Sonepur (26), Dhenkanal (25), Jagatsinghpur (21), Angul (20), Jharsuguda (18), Boudh (16), Nayagarh (11), Kendrapada (10), Nuapada (6) and Balangir (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (Ganjam 4, Khordha 2, Sundergarh 2, Bargarh 1, Bhadrak 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1535

➡️ Samples Tested on August 18: 53,015