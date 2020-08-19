Odisha Plus II Commerce Results declared; Pass rate 74.95%

TNI Bureau: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the class 12 Commerce result on Wednesday at its official result portal.

Students can visit the official website to check their results online at http://www.chseodisha.nic.in/ and http://www.orissaresults.nic.in/ .

The overall pass percentage this year is 74.95% from which 29 higher secondary schools achieved a 100% pass percentage while 2 junior colleges scored Nil results.

Out of 25,772 students appeared for the class 12 Commerce examinations, 19, 318 students including 12,215 boys and 7103 girls candidates have qualified the examination.

In total, 6610 students got first division in Commerce, while 4259 secured second division and 8361 students secured third division.

Nayagarh district registered highest pass percentage while Deogarh has recorded lowest pass percentage.