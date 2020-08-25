Bhubaneswar reports 332 COVID-19 cases Today

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 332 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 7931.

👉 Out of the 332 new cases, 173 cases have been reported from quarantine while 159 are local contact cases.

👉 13 cases from 7th Batallion and 11 cases from Jharpara, Jagannath Nagar have been tested positive for  COVID-19.

👉 7 employees of a Private Hospital and 1 Central Government staff  were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 163 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 14 cases of Nayapalli area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 24):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 7931

👉 Recovered Cases –4726

👉 Deceased – 34

👉 Active Cases –3162

