Bhubaneswar reports 332 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 332 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 7931.
👉 Out of the 332 new cases, 173 cases have been reported from quarantine while 159 are local contact cases.
👉 13 cases from 7th Batallion and 11 cases from Jharpara, Jagannath Nagar have been tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 7 employees of a Private Hospital and 1 Central Government staff were tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 163 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 14 cases of Nayapalli area have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 24):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 7931
👉 Recovered Cases –4726
👉 Deceased – 34
👉 Active Cases –3162
