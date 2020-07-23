100-Word Edit: It’s a Marketing Tactic against Flour Brand

It’s TRUE that 69 Employees at a Flour Mill in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19, leading to its closure. But, what’s NOT TRUE is a coordinated campaign by its rivals asking people not to purchase a particular brand of Flour or ‘Atta’.

It’s a marketing tactic that defies the logic and triggers panic. According to the Doctors, Virus can live up to 72 hours on some surfaces, but it becomes largely inactive (non-infectious) after 24 hours. In that case, the products are definitely safe to use.

Let’s not fall into the trap. Let’s say NO to Panic.