Odisha records 401 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 401 COVID-19 recovered cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 10,877.

A record number of 98 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Jajpur today followed by Ganjam (84), Sundergarh (46) and Gajapati (36).

While Odisha has so far reported 15,392 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 4813.

➡️401 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 16.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 10,877.

➡️ New Recoveries – Jajpur (98), Ganjam (84), Sundergarh (46) and Gajapati (36), Jharsuguda (30), Keonjhar (17), Malkangiri (17), Jagatsinghpur (17), Khurdha (12), Angul (8), Sonepur (7), Bargarh (6), Sambalpur (5), Kendrapara (5), Dhenkanal (4), Bhadrak (3), Balasore (3), Cuttack (2) and Puri (1).