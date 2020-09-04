Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi tests positive for COVID-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
140

TNI Bureau:  Lok Sabha MP from Nabarangpur, Ramesh Majhi has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under home isolation.

The Parliamentarian took to Facebook & requested those came in contact with him to stay in isolation & get themselves tested.

Related Posts

Odisha records 3267 Covid-19 Cases; 859 from Khordha

India COVID-19 Updates – September 4, 2020

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier BJP’s Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari & BJD MP from Bhadrak, Manjulata Mandal has tested positive for Coronavirus. Similarly three Odisha Ministers – Susanta Singh, Arun Sahoo and Padmini Dian were also infected with the virus.

Several Odisha MLAs and Government Officials have also tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

Sagarika Satapathy 404 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!