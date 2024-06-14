Odisha Politics: Mohan Sarkar’s Major Hurdle

TNI Bureau: Although the Mohan Majhi-led BJP Government in Odisha started things on a positive note, the absence and resentment of a few senior leaders, have sparked a debate on the management of key affairs within the party aftermath this historic mandate.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Former LoP Jayanarayan Mishra skipped the swearing-in ceremony after being denied a ministerial berth. He attributed his absence to lack of passes for his family. Giant killer Laxman Bag who defeated “invincible” Naveen Patnaik, was dropped from the list at the eleventh hour. He left the swearing-in venue out of frustration, as reported in the mainstream media.

Mohan Majhi will have a tough task ahead to manage the senior leaders who are unhappy with his elevation as well as non-inclusion in the Cabinet. Infighting is the last thing BJP would like to see at this crucial time when the party will have to live up to the expectations of common people who voted the ‘Naveen Sarkar’ out of power and installed ‘Mohan Sarkar’ with a clear mandate.