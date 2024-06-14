TNI Morning News Headlines – June 14, 2024

➡️Two persons from Odisha are among the 45 Indians killed in a major fire in Kuwait on Wednesday.
➡️Raja festival is being celebrated across Odisha and Odias living outside.
➡️Shrine of the presiding deity Maa Kichakeswari was partially damaged due to a lightning strike in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir Forest fire raged in several areas of Rajouri.
➡️NEET-UG row: Supreme Court issues notices to parties on plea of National Testing Agency seeking transfer of petitions from high courts to top court.
➡️Maharashtra: Mortal remains of students who drowned in Russian brought to Jalgaon.
➡️Kuwait Fire Tragedy: The mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait being taken out of the special Indian Air Force aircraft at Cochin International Airport in Kerala.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Italy for G7 Summit; several bilateral meetings lined up with world leaders.
➡️Rupee opens on flat note at 83.54 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets to qualify for Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup.
