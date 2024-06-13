Ranendra Pratap Swain Appointed Pro-Tem Speaker

TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leader and 8-time Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain has been appointed as the Pro-tem speaker by Governor Raghubar Das.

According to reports, Swain will take oath as Pro-tem speaker of the state assembly tomorrow and will administer the oath of office and secretary to all the newly-elected MLAs on June 18 and 19.

It is to be noted here that the MLAs can apply for Odisha Assembly Speaker Election by June 19, while the election will be held on June 20.

The Pro-tem Speaker, also known as the temporary speaker, oversees the initial meeting following an election. Typically, the most senior member of the Assembly is unanimously chosen by its members to fulfill the role until a permanent Speaker is selected. Once the new Speaker is elected, the position of Pro-tem speaker ceases to exist.

