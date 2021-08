Odisha Police urges people to dial “112” instead of “100”

Insight Bureau: As informed by the Odisha Police, “Dial 100” is now integrated with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) “Dial 112”.

Odisha Police urged people to dial 112 instead of 100 in case of emergency.

Earlier, Odisha Government launched Emergency helpline ‘112’ to provide all forms of assistance to the people in distress.