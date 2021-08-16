TNI Morning News Headlines – August 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 868 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 657 quarantine and 475 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 410 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (197).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Sambalpur (12), Cuttack (8), Angul (7), Balasore (5), Dhenkanal (5), Bargarh (4), Bhadrak (4), Jagatsinghpur (4), Khordha (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,823.

➡️ As many as 62,119 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ 3 drug peddlers arrested with brown sugar worth around Rs 2.40 crore in Balasore district.

➡️ Puri Swargadwar reopens for cremation of bodies from outside.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF death: ACF’s cook, 2 ACFs and forest guards being interrogated by Crime Branch.

India News

➡️ India reports 32,937 new COVID 19 cases, 35,909 recoveries & 417 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stands at 3,81,947.

➡️ A total of 49,48,05,652 samples tested up to August 15 of which 11,81,212 were tested on August 15: ICMR.

➡️ 53.61 crores vaccine doses have been administered so far in India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ More than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs till now.

➡️ Nations pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

➡️ Kinnaur Nigulsari landslide incident: Death toll rises to 25.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tokyo Olympics contingent in Delhi.

➡️ Schools in Bihar have reopened today for the students of Classes 1 to 8 with only 50 percent capacity in the classrooms.

➡️ Pawandeep Rajan is the winner of Indian Idol season-12.

➡️ President of All India Mahila Congress and former MP Sushmita Dev quits party.

➡️ Petrol bombs hurled at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s private residence in Shillong.

➡️ Sensex drops 93.74 pts to 55,343.55 in opening session; Nifty slips 26.10 pts to 16,503.

World News

➡️ Canada PM Justin Trudeau announces September 20 snap elections.

➡️ Afghanistan crisis: US troops open fire in air at Kabul airport to disperse crowd, 2 aircraft on standby for evacuation.

➡️ Air India Kabul bound flight from Delhi will now fly at 12:30 pm.

➡️ India trying to evacuate hundreds from Kabul.