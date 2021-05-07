Odisha-Mo Parivar helps Family to get mortal remains at Home

TNI Bureau: In yet another act of selfless service to people in distress, the Biju Janata Dal’s social service wing Odisha-Mo Parivar has come to the rescue a helpless family of Keonjhar district.

Odisha-Mo Parivar team made all arrangements to send the mortal remains of deceased Gagan Dehuri of Madanpur village under Ramachandrapur Block in Keonjhar District to his native village who died at the hospital.

The untimely death of the Gagan Dehuri left his wife in a state of deep shock. She was worried to bring the body of deceased back to home after it lied at hospital for a long eight hours.

After being informed by the Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra, the Odisha-Mo Parivar came forward to extend helping hands to the bereaved family.