2nd Dose Vaccination for 45+ age group launched at Esplanade Mall Parking

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made elaborate arrangements at Parking Lot of Esplanade Mall near Rasulgarh Square in the city for 2nd dose of COVID-19 Vaccination for 45+ age group.

45+ age group citizens who have taken their 1st dose at Govt/Pvt facility of Bhubaneswar are advised to book on COWIN by choosing the slot against Centre Esplanade.

Booking for 45+ age group started at 5pm today.

Number of Slots available per day

➡️ 8/5/2021 – 400 numbers

➡️ From 10/5/2021 to 15/5/2021 – 500 numbers per day