100-Word Edit: Congress plays ‘Bengali Card’ for Rhea

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rhea Chakraborty Congress
161

While BJP sought to play the ‘Bihari Card’ in SSR death case in view of upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, the Congress jumped into the controversy by invoking the ‘Bengali Card’.

Newly appointed West Bengal Congress President and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at the “media trial” of Rhea Chakraborty saying BJP has turned late Sushant Singh Rajput into a “Bihari Actor”.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: COVID-19 Explosion in Delhi

100-Word Edit: Rafale Induction amid LAC Standoff

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While calling Rhea a “Bengali Brahmin”, Adhir sought justice for Rhea Chakraborty and tried to strum the chords of Bengali Asmita.

The politicization of SSR death probe won’t ensure justice for anyone.

Sagarika Satapathy 442 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!