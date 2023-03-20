Odisha Minister denies Matric Question Paper Leak

TNI Bureau: Amid the ongoing repeated allegations of Matric question paper leak in Odisha, School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash refuted all allegations today.

“I as well my department do not have any information on leak of question papers. I have talked to Puri DEO. Question papers not leaked anywhere in the State. The exam concluded smoothly,” Dash claimed while speaking to the media persons.

Meanwhile, Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi and Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati slammed the State government over the issue.

“The State Government is playing with the future of meritorious students. There is truth in the allegations,” Majhi said while demanding the resignation of the education minister.

Likewise Bahinipati alleged that the racket is going on all over the State. A probe should be conducted and action should be taken.”