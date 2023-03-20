Outrage over Vandalism at Indian High Commission in UK

TNI Bureau: A massive outrage has emerged after some pro-Khalistani groups vandalised the Indian High Commission in London and detached the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building.

In a video which has gone viral on the social media it can be seen that a crowd waving yellow “Khalistan” banners and a man detach the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in India late on Sunday and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security”.

Taking to his Twitter handle, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “India lodges strong protest with UK”, along with a ministry statement.

Several opposition party leaders including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the incident. “This can’t be allowed and the External Affairs Ministry should take the matter to the host countries to protect the High Commission and embassies,” Tharoor reacted.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as “disgraceful” and “totally unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, several people belonging to the Sikh community gathered outside the British High Commission in Chanakyapuri today and protested supporting the pro-Khalistan separatists pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London.