Odisha Media Paid Heartfelt Tributes to Ramoji Rao

TNI Bureau: The Odisha media fraternity paid heartfelt tributes to Indian media baron Late Ramoji Rao. Editors, Senior media professionals from print, television & digital, along with producers & actors from Odisha entertainment industry joined the memorial evening at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Odisha Media Parivar a confluence of media & entertainment fraternity of Odisha including former ETV Odia associates, cherished the life & contribution of Ramoji Rao, the tallest personality of Indian media who passed away on 8th June, 2024. The audience paid deep respects to the departed soul with a two-minute silent mourning.

“Ramoji Rao was a trendsetter of Indian media. He had demonstrated a vision with compassion while building media organisations, promoting people’s journalism. The Indian media fraternity will remember his contributions to the field of journalism & entertainment,” highlighted Nilambar Rath, Convenor of the event.

A commemorative video was presented at the event, highlighting the life & work of Ramoji Rao. His contribution to Odisha media industry in terms of news & entertainment in television was remembered by his former associates & the senior media personalities present at the event. A booklet in memory of Mr. Rao was released at the occasion.

During the event, a unique artistic expression unfolded as young artists Sushant Singhsamanta and Managobinda Puhan paint the portrait of Ramoji Rao live. The paintings created by the artists were presented to the audience at the end of the program.

The tribute event witnessed the presence of several eminent personalities who paid their respects to the late media mogul. Among the attendees were Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Mayor, Sulochana Das, Bhograi MLA Goutam Buddha Das, former Odisha Information Commissioner Dilip Kumar Bisoi, Food Commission member Dayanidhi Dash, actor Kuna Tripathy, Nitu Singh & Author Asit Mohanty.

Numerous media personalities from Odisha’s media fraternity, including Bhakta Tripathy, Mayadhar Pradhan, Sisira Bhattamisra, Sandeep Mishra, Sandeep Sahoo, Ardhendu Das, Radhamadhav Mishra, Durgashish, Apurba Mohanty, Kapilash Bhuyan, Lingaraj Mishra, Sarat Paikray, Ashok Sahu, Manoranjan Mishra, Pranati Parida, Saumya Parida, Biswanath Praharaj Rajguru among others, participated in paying deep respects to the eminent personality Ramoji Rao.

Attendees from different segments of the media recalled their association with ETV & Ramoji Rao, while some painted him as a visionary media leader of the country. Especially the former ETV associates narrated various anecdotes showcasing the greatness of Ramoji as a media personality & an institution maker.

As part of the tribute event at Jayadev Bhavan, a bhajan program was organized during the memorial program. The event was anchored by senior journalist Sangram Sarangi and Itishree Nayak.

In 2002, Ramoji Rao made a significant mark on Odisha’s media sector by launching ETV Odia, Odisha’s first private satellite channel. ETV Odia not only provided Odia viewers with the latest national and international news updates but also offered a diverse range of entertainment programs.

ETV Odia played a vital role in shaping Odisha’s media ecosystem and forged a strong connection with the general audiences across the state. The channel revolutionized the production and broadcasting culture in television skilling & empowering hundreds of media professionals of the region.

Ramoji Rao’s legacy transcended the realms of news & entertainment, leaving an indelible mark across print media, television, digital, cinema, tourism, and numerous other sectors. Especially, he played an important role in shaping the scope of journalism across the mediums spanning over five decades. Through the launch of regional television channels in diverse languages, including ETV Odia, in the early phase of satellite television, Ramoji Rao established ETV as the nation’s largest network, a testament to his visionary approach.