TNI Morning News Headlines – June 19, 2024

➡️Bhubaneswar open drain tragedy: Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra visits the mishap spot.
➡️Curfew in the areas under Balasore Municipality: Relaxation has been extended to candidates appearing any examination, Government officials, persons engaged in essential services.
➡️Satish Chandra Samal, appointed as Additional Private Secretary to Odisha CM Mohan Majhi; Sanjay Kumar Bairiganjan appointed OSD to Deputy CM
KV Singh Deo.
➡️Over 60 prominent hospitals, colleges receive bomb threat emails in Mumbai.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar’s Rajgir.
➡️Assam Floods: 26 dead so far, 1.61 lakh people affected in 15 districts.
➡️IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat, lands safely in Mumbai.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels in early trade.
➡️Rupee rises 8 paise to 83.35 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️4 killed, over 120 injured as 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Iran.
➡️US calls for immediate release of women’s rights activist Huang Xueqin (Sophia Huang) and labour rights activist Wang Jianbing, arrested in China.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin thanks North Korea for supporting his Ukraine policy.
