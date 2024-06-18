Crackdown on Maoists in Chhattisgarh: Heavy Casualties in 2024

From January to June 2024, Chhattisgarh saw an unprecedented crackdown on Maoist militants, which resulted in high deaths. Security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), have carried out numerous operations in the Bastar region, a known hotbed of Maoist activity.

Major Operations and Encounters

Bijapur and Basaguda:

In one of the year’s most significant operations, 13 Maoists were killed in an eight-hour-long encounter in Bijapur on April 2, 2024. This operation, which involved intense fighting, marked one of the biggest security operations in recent years.

Another major encounter in Bijapur on March 27, 2024, resulted in the deaths of six Maoists. This was part of a series of operations aimed at destabilizing Maoist networks in the area.

Kanker:

In May 2024, a significant encounter in Kanker district led to the deaths of 29 Maoists. This operation highlighted the intensified efforts of security forces to root out Maoist activities from this critical region.

Narayanpur and Dantewada:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In various operations throughout these districts, additional encounters have taken place, resulting in a combined total of 15 Maoist fatalities. These operations are part of a broader strategy to dismantle Maoist strongholds.

Casualty Figures

By mid-June 2024, over 140 Maoists had been killed in numerous encounters. The breakdown of these fatalities indicates a concentrated effort in the Bastar region, particularly in Bijapur, which alone has seen over 43 Maoist deaths this year.​.

The operations conducted in 2024 have been characterized by their strategic planning and execution.

Operation Surya Shakti: This six-day operation in January targeted Maoist weapon facilities, leading to the destruction of critical Maoist infrastructure and a number of insurgent casualties.

Focused Intelligence and Joint Operations: Many encounters have been based on precise intelligence, leading to the capture or killing of key Maoist leaders and operatives. The collaborative efforts of multiple security agencies have ensured the success of these operations

The significant rise in Maoist casualties in 2024, compared to previous years, underscores a more aggressive and effective approach by security forces in Chhattisgarh. The increased number of fatalities has been attributed to better intelligence, coordination among security agencies, and sustained pressure on Maoist networks.

These operations not only aim to reduce Maoist influence but also seek to bring stability and security to regions long affected by insurgency. The successes of these encounters are expected to have a lasting impact on the security landscape of Chhattisgarh, paving the way for development and peace in the region.

The first half of 2024 has seen a significant escalation in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, with over 140 Maoists killed in various encounters. These operations reflect a determined effort by security forces to tackle the Maoist insurgency comprehensively, leading to substantial disruptions in Maoist activities and command structures. As these efforts continue, it is anticipated that the region will experience further stabilization and a decline in insurgent influence.