Odisha Matric Results Declared; 96.07% Pass Percentage Recorded

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha on Sunday announced the results of Odisha Class 10 examinations.

➡️Students who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

➡️This year the overall pass percentage is 96.07% with the pass percentage of girls with 96.73% and boys pass percentage with 95.39%.

➡️8,119 students received A1 grades and 54,889 students got A2 grades.

➡️As many 5,41,061 students appeared for the Class 10 exam of which 5,30,153 passed.

➡️A total of 2,644 schools have received 100% results this time.

➡️Khordha district recorded highest pass percentage of 97.98% while Nuapada recorded lowest with 93.91% pass percentage.