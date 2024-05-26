Modi, Shah, Himanta to visit Odisha ahead of 4th Phase Polls

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will campaign for party candidates ahead of the upcoming fourth phase election in Odisha on June 1.

According to state vice president Golak Mohapatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi address three public meetings in Baripada, Balasore and Kendrapara on May 29.

Mohapatra said that the PM will first address a public meeting at Baripada at 12 PM, then at 1 pm in Balasore and in Kendrapara at 3.30 pm.

Likewise, Amit Shah will address three meetings on May 28 – Chandbali, Korei, Nimapada.

Likewise, the Assam Chief Minister will come on a two day visit and address public meetings, the State vice president informed. On 27th May, the Himanta Biswa Sarma will address the meetings in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Kakatpur.

On May 28, Sarma will seek votes for the party candidates at Rairangpur, Moroda, Soro and Jagatsinghpur.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also slated to seek votes for party candidates on May 27 and May 28 on Kendrapara and Bhadrak, the saffron leader said.

It is to be noted here that voting for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats will take place in the fourth and final phase June 1.