Odisha Launches Pilgrim Bus Services for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday, January 12, 2025, virtually flagged off special pilgrim bus services from Odisha to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela. The new initiative aims to provide comfortable and affordable travel options for devotees attending the religious congregation.

The luxury buses, operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), will depart from key cities including Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, and Berhampur. These services will follow routes through Varanasi and Prayagraj before reaching Ayodhya. During the launch, Mr. Majhi announced that women travelers would receive a 50% discount on bus fares.

“Over 200 pilgrims from Odisha embarked on their spiritual journey to the Maha Kumbh Mela on the first day. The buses are equipped with modern facilities to enhance passenger comfort,” said Mr. Majhi.

The OSRTC buses feature both sleeper and seating options, ensuring flexibility for travelers. Additionally, a dedicated 24/7 help desk with a toll-free number (1800-345-1122) has been established at the OSRTC headquarters and in Ayodhya to assist passengers.

ପବିତ୍ର ମହାକୁମ୍ଭ ମେଳାକୁ ସହଜ ହେଲା ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ଯାତ୍ରା। ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ଅଯୋଧ୍ୟାକୁ ୪ଟି ଅତ୍ୟାଧୁନିକ ବସ୍ ସେବାର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ମହିଳା ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଟିକେଟ ମୂଲ୍ୟରେ ୫୦ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ରିହାତି ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଛି।

ଏହାସହ ମହାକୁମ୍ଭ ମେଳା ଯାଉଥିବା ଯାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ୧୮୦୦୩୪୫୧୧୨୨ କୁ କଲ୍ କରିପାରିବେ… pic.twitter.com/8mRC1FKzNf — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 12, 2025

Passengers can book their tickets in advance through the OSRTC website (osrtc.org), mobile app, or at designated ticket counters. Mr. Majhi emphasized that these arrangements were made to ensure a smooth and memorable journey for pilgrims.

Commerce and Transport Department Secretary Usha Padhee shared that passengers would be charged ₹2.50 per km, inclusive of food services. She also confirmed that OSRTC has made provisions for tents at the Kumbh Mela venue for pilgrims’ accommodation.

Odisha’s Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena announced future plans to extend similar bus services beyond the Maha Kumbh Mela. The State Government intends to facilitate pilgrimages to prominent spiritual destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, and Tirupati.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela will commence on Makar Sankranti and conclude on Maha Shivratri. This grand event is expected to draw over 40 crore pilgrims from across India and around the world.