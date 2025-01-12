East Coast Railway Announces Special Trains for Kumbh Mela 2025

Bhubaneswar: In preparation for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the East Coast Railway has announced a series of special trains to ensure smooth travel for pilgrims. These trains will connect major districts of Odisha with key pilgrimage destinations, facilitating a comfortable journey for devotees heading to Prayagraj and other important stops. The detailed routes and schedules have been organized to maximize convenience.

List of Special Trains and Districts Covered

A. Bhubaneswar – Tundla – Bhubaneswar Kumbh Mela Special

Route: Bhubaneswar to Tundla and back

Bhubaneswar to Tundla and back Districts Covered: Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar

B. Puri – Tundla – Puri Kumbh Special

Route: Puri to Tundla and back

Puri to Tundla and back Districts Covered: Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Baleswar

C. Titilagarh – Tundla – Titilagarh Kumbh Special

Route: Titilagarh to Tundla and back

Titilagarh to Tundla and back Districts Covered: Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh

D. Visakhapatnam – DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction) – Visakhapatnam Kumbh Special

Route: Visakhapatnam to DDU and back

Visakhapatnam to DDU and back Districts Covered: Rayagada, Balangir, Nuapada

E. Visakhapatnam – Gorakhpur – Visakhapatnam Kumbh Special

Route: Visakhapatnam to Gorakhpur and back

Visakhapatnam to Gorakhpur and back Districts Covered: Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda

F. Tirupati – Banaras – Tirupati Kumbh Special

Route: Tirupati to Banaras and back

Tirupati to Banaras and back Districts Covered: Rayagada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela (Sundargarh)

G. NS – Banaras – NS Kumbh Mela Special

Route: NS to Banaras and back

NS to Banaras and back Districts Covered: Rayagada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela (Sundargarh)

All the special trains will pass through Prayagraj, one of the primary locations of the Kumbh Mela. The East Coast Railway aims to provide a hassle-free travel experience for the large number of pilgrims expected to participate in this religious congregation.

Passengers are advised to check the detailed schedule and booking availability on the official railway website or through authorized booking counters. Additional safety and service measures are being put in place to ensure a comfortable journey during this significant festival.