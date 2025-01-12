Odisha CM Announces Permanent Palace in Bargarh, Major Investments During Dhanu Jatra

Bargarh: In a major cultural and developmental announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed plans for the construction of a permanent palace in Bargarh town at an estimated cost of Rs 12.8 crore. The declaration was made during his visit to the internationally renowned Dhanu Jatra festival, where he also announced additional infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the region’s appeal and functionality.

Addressing the gathering from the court of Kansa Maharaj—the festival’s central attraction—Majhi detailed a significant investment of Rs 80 crore for building an anicut over the Jira River. Furthermore, a sum of Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the beautification of the Bargarh canal, marking a substantial boost to local irrigation and tourism.

In keeping with Dhanu Jatra’s grand tradition, the Chief Minister arrived at the venue in theatrical style, riding an elephant from Kalyan Mandap to the royal court of Kansa. Joining him were prominent dignitaries, including Bargarh MLA Ashwini Kumar Sarangi, Attabira MLA Nihar Ranjan Mahanand, Bijepur MLA Sanat Kumar Gartia, and Bhatli MLA Irasis Acharya.

During his address, Majhi expressed gratitude for the unique experience. “I am thankful to Kansa Maharaj for inviting me to his court. This festival is a proud symbol of our rich cultural heritage. Fulfilling the wishes of Kansa Maharaj and the people of Bargarh, we have increased the festival’s grant from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore,” he announced. He also noted that a dedicated committee has been formed to pursue UNESCO recognition for Dhanu Jatra. A new website has been launched to disseminate information about the festival, widely regarded as the world’s largest open-air theatre.

Further enhancing this year’s festival experience, live telecasts are being broadcast through LED screens at various locations across Odisha for the first time. Majhi also highlighted that an honorarium of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each of the 170 artistes participating in the 11-day theatrical extravaganza, marking an unprecedented move to recognize their contributions.

The Dhanu Jatra festival, which commenced on January 3, transforms Bargarh town into Mathura and the nearby Ambapali village into Gopapura. The Jeera River symbolically represents the Yamuna. Throughout the festival, the legendary tales of Lord Krishna and Balaram’s exploits are dramatized. Each resident of Bargarh assumes the role of a subject of the tyrannical King Kansa.

Key scenes from Krishna’s childhood and his adventures in Mathura unfold daily, including encounters with the washerman and Sudama. The festival’s grand finale, scheduled for January 13, will feature the dramatic slaying of King Kansa, concluding this vibrant celebration of folklore and faith.

Since its inception in 1947 to commemorate India’s independence, Dhanu Jatra has grown in scale and reputation. Previous Odisha Chief Ministers, including Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo in 1970, Biju Patnaik in 1993, and Naveen Patnaik in 2002, have graced the festival with their presence.