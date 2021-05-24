Odisha is well prepared to face Double Challenges: Naveen Patnaik
Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addresses the people of Odisha
TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today addressed the people of Odisha ahead of the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’.
While addressing the people, Naveen said Odisha is well prepared to tackle the double challenges of cyclone and COVID-19.
“All 4.5 crore Odias are my family. Their safety is my responsibility. I will leave no stones unturned to ensure that even though we are facing double danger of Covid and Cyclone. I need your cooperation. There is no scope for any negligence”, said CM Naveen.
The Chief Minister appealed to the people to shift to the cyclone shelters or safer places and wear double masks for double protection.
He also directed the District Collectors to deploy SHGs to provide masks to everyone in Cyclone affected areas.
CM @Naveen_Odisha on #CycloneYaas :
➡️ All 4.5 Crore Odias are my family. Their safety is my responsibility.
➡️ We are ready to face the double danger.
➡️ People in vulnerable areas should move to safe locations.
➡️ Use Double Mask to stay safe.
➡️ SHGs to provide masks to all. pic.twitter.com/QG4epc75kF
— Insight24 (@Insight2024) May 24, 2021
Comments are closed.