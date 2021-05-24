Odisha is well prepared to face Double Challenges: Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today addressed the people of Odisha ahead of the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’.

While addressing the people, Naveen said Odisha is well prepared to tackle the double challenges of cyclone and COVID-19.

“All 4.5 crore Odias are my family. Their safety is my responsibility. I will leave no stones unturned to ensure that even though we are facing double danger of Covid and Cyclone. I need your cooperation. There is no scope for any negligence”, said CM Naveen.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to shift to the cyclone shelters or safer places and wear double masks for double protection.

He also directed the District Collectors to deploy SHGs to provide masks to everyone in Cyclone affected areas.