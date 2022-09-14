Odisha Govt effects Major IAS Reshuffle

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government announced a major IAS reshuffle on Wednesday, involving some senior officers. In this connection, the General Administration and Public Grievance Department issued a notification.

➡️ Nikunja Bihari Dhal, IAS (RR-1993), Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department, is authorized to continue serving as Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department, and Chairman of GRIDCO.

➡️ Deoranjan Kumar Singh, IAS’s additional appointment as Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department will end on the date Nikunja Bihari Dhal takes over.

➡️ Suresh Kumar Vashishth, IAS (RR-1998), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, has been named Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government, Fisheries and ARD Department.

➡️ Shubha Sarma, IAS (RR-l999), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Woman & Child Development Department.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, IAS’s additional appointment as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government, Woman and Child Development Department will be terminated on the date Shubha Sarma takes over. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, IAS(RR-1999), Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Science & Technology.

➡️ Saroj Kumar Mishra, OAS(SS), Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department, with additional responsibility for Special Secretary to Government, Home (Protocol) Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department. He is permitted to continue as Special Secretary to Government, Home(protocol) Department.

➡️Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

➡️Dr Brundha D, MD, OSMCL with additional charge of Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha is appointed as Mission Director, National Health Mission. She is allowed to remain in additional charge of MD, OSMCL and Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha.

➡️Senior IAS officer Shalini Pandit (2001-batch), who has been serving as mission director of the National Health Mission (NHM), has been appointed as new health secretary.