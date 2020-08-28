Odisha Govt to provide Free Transportation, Accommodation to JEE-NEET Candidates

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government decided to facilitate free transportation & accommodation for needy students appearing for JEE and NEET in the State.

Students appearing for the same, facing any problem in regard to COVID shutdown/containment orders, can contact District Administration over the phone/email. The aspirants urged to share details on number of nodal ITI principals by August 31.

RTOs will make arrangements of OSRTC and private buses for transport of students.

Around 37,000 candidates will appear JEE (Main) at 26 centers in 7 districts across Odisha. However, nearly 16,000 candidates will appear in various examination centres in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

There is no restriction on movement of students appearing JEE, NEET, informed Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy today.