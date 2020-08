Bhubaneswar reports 354 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Β Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 354 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 9001. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital City crossed 9,000 marks today.

πŸ‘‰ Out of the 354 new cases, 152 cases have been reported from quarantine while 202 are local contact cases.

πŸ‘‰ 8 cases from Jagamara, Mallick Complex & 6 cases from Behera Sahi have been tested positive for Β COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ 17 cases from 7th Battalion, 10 employees of Private Hospitals, 4 Health Department staff, 4 Police staff and 2 employees of Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ As many as 295 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

πŸ‘‰ 14 cases of Saheed Nagar and 11 cases of Reserve Police have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 28):

πŸ‘‰ Total +Ve Cases – 9001

πŸ‘‰ Recovered Cases –5419

πŸ‘‰ Deceased – 38

πŸ‘‰ Active Cases –3535

