Bhubaneswar reports 354 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 354 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 9001. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital City crossed 9,000 marks today.

👉 Out of the 354 new cases, 152 cases have been reported from quarantine while 202 are local contact cases.

👉 8 cases from Jagamara, Mallick Complex & 6 cases from Behera Sahi have been tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 17 cases from 7th Battalion, 10 employees of Private Hospitals, 4 Health Department staff, 4 Police staff and 2 employees of Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 295 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 14 cases of Saheed Nagar and 11 cases of Reserve Police have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 28):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 9001

👉 Recovered Cases –5419

👉 Deceased – 38

👉 Active Cases –3535