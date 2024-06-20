Odisha Govt to procure Paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal; to open Rice ATM

TNI Bureau: As per the announcement of BJP in its 2024 election manifesto, Odisha Government will procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from the next Kharif season, informed the Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra today.

There will be no ‘Katni Chhatni’ during the procurement of paddy and the money will be transferred to their accounts within 48 hours of procurement,” the Minister said.

After the Centre hiked the MSP of paddy to Rs 2300 yesterday, opposition alleged that the ruling BJP has failed to keep its promise of increasing the MSP of paddy. “It will rather help us, as we need to spend Rs 800 instead of Rs 917 per quintal. We will keep our promise and deliver”, said Krushna Chandra Patra.

The Minister further informed that Rice ATM will be made available for the ration card beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar soon. A card will be provided to each ration card beneficiary which can be used to get rice from the ATM. The scheme will be extended to other districts soon, he added.