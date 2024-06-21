International Yoga Day celebrated across India

TNI Bureau: The 10th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across the country today, June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation’s celebration of the Yoga Day by participating in an event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar.

In his address at a Yoga event, PM Modi said. “In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. My proposal was supported by 177 nations. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records.”

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the State-level International Yoga Day event at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj too attended the yoga session.

In New Delhi Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat led the event at the Sun Dial Lawns near Qutab Minar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is participating in a yoga event in Ahmedabad.

Schools and community centres are organising special yoga sessions, workshops, and events to mark the occasion.

The celebration aims to promote health and wellness on a global scale.